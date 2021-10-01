Birthday Club
EPD and Deaconess Women’s Hospital unveil new pink cruiser

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The two groups unveiled a pink and gray cruiser to raise awareness for Breast Cancer.

The new cruiser also features a “EPD Cops For A Cure” logo on the hood.

The idea came up more than three years ago as a way to make a bigger difference.

The cruiser falls in line with the patches EPD officers wear throughout October. You can buy your own “Cops For A Cure” patch at the Evansville Police Department, Siegel’s Uniforms or at Lawman Tactical.

Officials say proceeds will go toward cancer research and treatment.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

