EPD and Deaconess Women’s Hospital unveil new pink cruiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The two groups unveiled a pink and gray cruiser to raise awareness for Breast Cancer.

The new cruiser also features a “EPD Cops For A Cure” logo on the hood.

The idea came up more than three years ago as a way to make a bigger difference.

The cruiser falls in line with the patches EPD officers wear throughout October. You can buy your own “Cops For A Cure” patch at the Evansville Police Department, Siegel’s Uniforms or at Lawman Tactical.

Officials say proceeds will go toward cancer research and treatment.

