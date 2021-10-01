Birthday Club
Dispatch: Crews sent to head-on collision on Lloyd Expressway

Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a head-on collision on...
Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a head-on collision on the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville on Thursday night.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews are responding to a report of a head-on collision on the Lloyd Expressway on Thursday night.

Dispatch operators say the crash happened on the westbound lanes between Weinbach Avenue and Boeke Road.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

