Dispatch: Crews sent to head-on collision on Lloyd Expressway
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews are responding to a report of a head-on collision on the Lloyd Expressway on Thursday night.
Dispatch operators say the crash happened on the westbound lanes between Weinbach Avenue and Boeke Road.
