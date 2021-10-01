Dispatch: Crews sent to head-on collision on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews are responding to a report of a head-on collision on the Lloyd Expressway on Thursday night.

Dispatch operators say the crash happened on the westbound lanes between Weinbach Avenue and Boeke Road.

