2 men arrested on drug charges after shooting no longer face dealing charge

Richard and Patrick Garrett
Richard and Patrick Garrett(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The two men facing drug charges after a shooting death in Evansville had another court appearance Monday.

Patrick and Richard Garrett are now only facing drug possession charges. They are no longer facing dealing charges.

Police say Richard admitted to shooting Douglas Todd Fulkerson last month on Marshall Street.

No charges have been filed for the shooting

Both Garretts were arrested after a search of their home during the investigation.

Court records show a bond violation for Patrick. Officials say it was due to a positive meth test. He was booked back into jail last Friday.

Both men are due back in court Wednesday.

