Wet weekend in the works

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our sunny and warm weather pattern will come to an end over the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will appear on Saturday. Sunday will bring the best chance of widespread rainfall, and we have issued an alert day for locally heavy rainfall on Sunday. Lightning will be the main hazard as the showers and storms move through. Rain should taper off on Monday as cooler air settles in next week. Friday will be partly sunny and warm again with a high in the lower 80s. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will drop back into the middle 70s, and will remain in the middle 70s through much of next week. Overnight lows will cool into the mid 50s next week.

