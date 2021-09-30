Tri-State swimming team set to debut in Deaconess Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Deaconess Aquatic Center is set to make its grand opening on Friday, and the Tri-State’s only USA Swimming affiliate team is gearing up to make it their full-time home.

The Greater Evansville Aquatic Team, or GREAT for short, has been using Lloyd Pool for years, but that’s all going to change. The group has nearly 100 swimmers, and they have all been itching to have their own pool.

Through their partnership with the YMCA, the swim team will be able to host home meets, and coaches say scheduling practices will be much easier.

Team officials say the center should be a huge boost to swimming in the area at large. GREAT head coach Jake Downs says this will help with membership.

“For the longest time when we swam at Lloyd, we were very limited on space and all kinds of stuff,” Downs said. “And so I think a pool like this, and especially this size, it’s really going to do a lot to really help us grow, which is something we’ve struggled with in the past.”

The Aquatic Center opens up Friday with a big ceremony.

On Monday, GREAT will be holding its first practice in the facility.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.