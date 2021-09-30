Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - The clock is ticking on a looming government shutdown. Congress has less than 24 hours to fund the government or thousands of federal workers will be furloughed.

Lava’s now spewing from one of the world’s most active volcanoes. This comes as a volcanic eruption is still forcing thousands from their homes in Spain.

Evansville officials celebrated not one but four affordable living projects yesterday, and one family got to check out their new home.

The Fall Festival is almost here! We’ve got a West Side Nut Club member joining us live to talk about the 100th celebration.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

