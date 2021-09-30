Birthday Club
Sycamore & 4th Street back open in downtown Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Fourth Street from Sycamore to Main is back open to traffic in downtown Evansville.

They are tearing down the Sycamore building.

Demolition is continuing so still be careful in the area.

The city is currently renovating that city block.

The 18-story tower at 420 Main will come down in about two weeks.

[Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville to come down in Nov.]

