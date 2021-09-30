Sycamore & 4th Street back open in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Fourth Street from Sycamore to Main is back open to traffic in downtown Evansville.

They are tearing down the Sycamore building.

Demolition is continuing so still be careful in the area.

The city is currently renovating that city block.

The 18-story tower at 420 Main will come down in about two weeks.

[Tower at 5th and Main in downtown Evansville to come down in Nov.]

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.