Summer In Late September

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny with a 10% chance of afternoon showers. High temps will remain above normal in the mid-80s. Friday, mostly sunny and continued warm as high temps remain in the mid-80s. Friday night, partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms...mainly late. Low temps in the mid-60s.

Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low as high temps cool into the upper 70s.

Sunday, cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms along with potential for torrential rainfall. The severe weather threat is low but minor flooding is possible. High temps will ease into the mid-70s.

