Salvation Army announces Toys for Tots sign up times

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sign-ups begin October 12 for the Salvation Army’s Toy Town sponsored by Toys for Tots.

You can sign up at their location on N. Fulton Avenue.

You need to bring IDs for all household members and proof of residence.

Now that they have partnered with Toys For Tots, The Salvation Army is expecting more families than last year.

“Last year we did 1,200 hundred children. I suspect this coming year we will double that easily. 2,400 to 3,000, now I suspect maybe even as much as 5,000 childern,” said Major Loren Carter.

Click here to see a full list of sign up dates and times.

