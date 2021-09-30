Birthday Club
Owensboro cancels ‘Trail of Treats’ event

(WAFB)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro has canceled its ‘Trail of Treats’ Halloween event.

It was set for October 28 in downtown Owensboro.

“As our community and the State of Kentucky continue the fight against high COVID-19 numbers, we have decided not to have Trail of Treats this year,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “We were hopeful that we would be able to host the event in a safe manner with a modified layout and a limited number of booths. However, with the target audience of the event being school-age children that are not eligible for vaccinations and the fact that there are usually thousands of children participating in the event, we feel that it is best to keep the safety of the children as our top priority.”

City officials say that door-to-door Trick-or-Treating will remain on Sunday, October 31, but urge community members to follow suggested safety guidelines:

- Trick-or-Treat between 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

- visit well-lit houses

- distribute pre-packaged treats

- wash/sanitize your hands before eating any treats/candies

- be courteous to others by maintaining at least 6′ distance

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

