OPS announces ‘Grow Your Own’ scholarship recipients

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools announced “Grow Your Own” scholarship winners on Tuesday.

The school district was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Education that was used for students to get education classes through Kentucky Wesleyan College.

The “Grow Your Own” program was designed to recruit, develop and retain teachers in the community.

This week, OPS officials announce that all seven program applicants will get scholarship assistance to complete their journey in becoming certified teachers in the district.

The district originally committed to funding five scholarships for this program, but additional funding was provided by the Hager Foundation and the Marylin and William Young Foundation allowed the district to be able to fund all seven scholarships.

The scholarships will fund half of the program’s total cost and Western Kentucky University has discounted the rate for all seven participants as part of the partnership for the “Grow Your Own” program.

The scholarship recipients will be recognized at the regularly scheduled board meeting on October 28, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.