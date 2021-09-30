Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Newburgh woman captures photos of bobcats at Friedman Park

Bobcats cross walking path at Friedman Park
Bobcats cross walking path at Friedman Park(Sherry Lechner)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman says a pair of bobcats has been spotted a few times at Friedman Park.

Sherry Lechner shared photos taken by her son a few weeks ago. You can see the bobcats on top of a large hay bale on a foggy morning.

Caption

She then shared photos she says were taken last week. You can see the two bobcats crossing a walking path.

Caption

According to the Department of Natural Resources, bobcats are a native wild cat in Indiana, and are most common in the southern part of the state.

DNR officials say bobcats are usually solitary animals, but young bobcats generally stay with their mothers for about a year. That could explain why these two bobcats have been spotted together.

Officials say they should never be fed or approached, because it could reduce their natural response to avoid humans.

There have actually been pushes to allow a bobcat hunting season in Indiana due to an increase in sightings, but so far it’s still illegal.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway reopened after fatal car crash
Name released of motorcycle driver killed in Vanderburgh Co. crash
Sheriff’s Office: 2-year-old dies days after being found in pool
Name released of inmate who died at Vanderburgh Co. Jail
$40k check from city of Evansville intercepted, according to Mayor’s Office
$40k check from city of Evansville intercepted, according to Mayor’s Office
Teen arrested after a chases ended in a crash in Warrick County.
ISP: 14-year-old arrested after chase ends in crash in Warrick Co.

Latest News

CVB awards bid for new turf at Deaconess Sports Park
CVB awards bid for new turf at Deaconess Sports Park
Bobcats cross walking path at Friedman Park
Bobcats on a hay bale in Newburgh
Bobcats on a hay bale in Newburgh