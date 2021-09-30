Newburgh woman captures photos of bobcats at Friedman Park

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman says a pair of bobcats has been spotted a few times at Friedman Park.

Sherry Lechner shared photos taken by her son a few weeks ago. You can see the bobcats on top of a large hay bale on a foggy morning.

Autoplay Caption

She then shared photos she says were taken last week. You can see the two bobcats crossing a walking path.

Autoplay Caption

According to the Department of Natural Resources, bobcats are a native wild cat in Indiana, and are most common in the southern part of the state.

DNR officials say bobcats are usually solitary animals, but young bobcats generally stay with their mothers for about a year. That could explain why these two bobcats have been spotted together.

Officials say they should never be fed or approached, because it could reduce their natural response to avoid humans.

There have actually been pushes to allow a bobcat hunting season in Indiana due to an increase in sightings, but so far it’s still illegal.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.