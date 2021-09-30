Man expected to be sentenced in Hwy 41 crash that killed 3 people

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of causing a deadly crash last year on Highway 41 is expected in court Thursday.

Court records show Damon Busby is set to be sentenced in the afternoon.

Documents show he pled guilty to three counts of reckless homicide earlier this month.

The crash happened in September of 2020.

Police say Busby sped through a red light and ran into the back of an SUV at Highway 41 and Covert Avenue.

Crystal Lawrence and her two children were inside the SUV.

