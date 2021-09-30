Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man expected to be sentenced in Hwy 41 crash that killed 3 people

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of causing a deadly crash last year on Highway 41 is expected in court Thursday.

Court records show Damon Busby is set to be sentenced in the afternoon.

Man expected to be sentenced in Hwy 41 crash that killed 3.
Man expected to be sentenced in Hwy 41 crash that killed 3.

Documents show he pled guilty to three counts of reckless homicide earlier this month.

The crash happened in September of 2020.

Police say Busby sped through a red light and ran into the back of an SUV at Highway 41 and Covert Avenue.

Crystal Lawrence and her two children were inside the SUV.

[Previous: Family members remember loved ones lost in deadly crash on Hwy 41]

[Previous: Funeral service held for woman killed in Hwy 41 crash]

We’ll keep you updated as the day goes on.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway reopened after fatal car crash
Name released of motorcycle driver killed in Vanderburgh Co. crash
Sheriff’s Office: 2-year-old dies days after being found in pool
Name released of inmate who died at Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Indiana sees drop in COVID cases for 3 straight weeks, health officials say
OPD: Teen charged in connection to Owensboro shooting that left 1 man injured

Latest News

Teen arrested after a chases ended in a crash in Warrick County.
ISP: 14-year-old arrested after chase ends in crash in Warrick Co.
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update
Sycamore & 4th Street back open in downtown Evansville.
Sycamore & 4th Street back open in downtown Evansville
Dubois Co. holding drive-thru flu clinic Thurs. morning