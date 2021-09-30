ISP: 14-year-old arrested after chase ends in crash in Warrick Co.
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh teen was arrested after a chase ended in a crash.
Indiana State Police say this happened just before midnight when Troopers saw a truck cut through the parking lot of a gas station on State Road 261 and Oak Grove.
They say the truck didn’t stop at a sign at Fuquay Road.
Troopers say they tried to pull it over, but the driver took off.
ISP says a lot of signs were ignored before the driver tried to turn onto Delaware in Chandler and lost control.
Troopers say the driver and passenger were both 14-years-old.
The passenger was released to his parents.
The driver was arrested and taken to Southwest Youth Village in Vincennes.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.