Hoosiers begin new era with focus on ‘positive energy’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new era has begun for the Indiana men’s basketball program. Hoosier alum Mike Woodson enters his first year as head coach, and he has recruited a mix of new and returning faces to turn the program around.

On Monday, the Hoosiers held their first official practice of the season with the mindset to rebrand.

After entering the transfer portal, Indiana point guard and Reitz High School graduate Khristian Lander announced he would remain a Hoosier, saying he wanted to be one of the reasons IU basketball gets back to being great. Lander said he’s trusting Woodson’s game plan.

A noticeable change Lander has seen so far is the newfound positive energy in the team.

“The positive energy around me this year so far has been a whole lot better than it was last year,” Lander said. “As long as I have my confidence, I feel like I can do anything.”

The Hoosiers will open up their season to fans with Hoosier Hysteria on Saturday, Oct. 2.

