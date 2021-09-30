Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hoosiers begin new era with focus on ‘positive energy’

Practice officially underway with Mike Woodson at the helm
Hoosiers begin new era with focus on ‘positive energy’
Hoosiers begin new era with focus on ‘positive energy’(WNDU)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new era has begun for the Indiana men’s basketball program. Hoosier alum Mike Woodson enters his first year as head coach, and he has recruited a mix of new and returning faces to turn the program around.

On Monday, the Hoosiers held their first official practice of the season with the mindset to rebrand.

After entering the transfer portal, Indiana point guard and Reitz High School graduate Khristian Lander announced he would remain a Hoosier, saying he wanted to be one of the reasons IU basketball gets back to being great. Lander said he’s trusting Woodson’s game plan.

A noticeable change Lander has seen so far is the newfound positive energy in the team.

“The positive energy around me this year so far has been a whole lot better than it was last year,” Lander said. “As long as I have my confidence, I feel like I can do anything.”

The Hoosiers will open up their season to fans with Hoosier Hysteria on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway reopened after fatal car crash
Name released of motorcycle driver killed in Vanderburgh Co. crash
Schnucks announces new hours at stores
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
More booths opt out of Fall Festival; half pot info announced
Name released of inmate who died at Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Sheriff’s Office: 2-year-old dies days after being found in pool

Latest News

UE women’s basketball program begins a new era
UE women’s basketball program begins new era
UE men's basketball looks to build off comeback season
UE men’s basketball looks to build off comeback season
UE men's basketball looks to build off comeback season
UE men's basketball looks to build off comeback season
UE women’s basketball program begins a new era
UE women’s basketball program begins a new era