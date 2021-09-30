Birthday Club
Henderson residents participate in Rotary Day of Service

By Josh Lucca
Sep. 30, 2021
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday was Henderson’s Rotary Day of Service.

Part of the day was spent at North Middle School for the Rotary Field Day. Kids from eight different schools gathered to compete in track and field events hosted by the Rotary Club of Henderson.

Since last year’s event was canceled, the rotary club returned this year with some restrictions such as limited guests, children sitting separately and socially distanced running lanes.

”It means so much really today to look around and see people back together,” Jennifer Andrews, president with the Rotary Club of Henderson said. “I know that things aren’t quite the way we all wish they could be at this point. And we can’t have all the visitors and things we certainly wish we could have, but this is the way we get to do it for the kids, and that’s what it’s about.”

The Rotary Day of Service also included other events like welcoming the American Duchess Riverboat, river cleanup and a tree-planting ceremony.

The day ended with a send-off for the riverboat.

Evansville brothers open bookstore downtown
Tri-State swimming team set to debut in Deaconess Aquatic Center
Beshear: Kentucky sees decrease in COVID hospitalizations
Tri-State swimming team set to debut in Deaconess Aquatic Center
