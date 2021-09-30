Evansville farmers seeing record crops this harvest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s harvest season and Evansville farmers say it’s been a record year.

Joe Steinkamp farms land on Evansville’s west side near Burdette Park.

“If you’ve had white corn or a white corn chip, you may have eaten corn right here from Vanderburgh County,” Steinkamp said.

He says the rain has come at just the right times this year to get the most out of what’s been planted.

“Farming is all about weather,” Steinkamp said. “From the day you plant until the day you’re done harvesting, it’s all about the weather, and we’ve had a really good year in Evansville.”

So good that Steinkamp says it’s brought in between 10% and 15% more crops than average.

“It’s very exciting because you don’t get those,” Steinkamp said. “You only get to farm 40 crops in your life and you want to hit as many home runs as you can, and this year is appearing to be a home run.”

A home run year for farmers can mean a cheaper grocery bill for shoppers because it drives down prices.

“That big supply is always good for the end consumer because the more you have of something, the cheaper you can do it,” Steinkamp said.

Especially in this season, Steinkamp says to be mindful of farming equipment by not speeding around them. They see more of the road than we can, and will pull over when it’s safe for you to pass.

“I’m trying to protect myself, my kids and your kids,” he said.

