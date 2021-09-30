Evansville businesses prep for upcoming Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the 2021 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival set to begin next week, businesses on Evansville’s west side have started preparing.

Pizza King is one restaurant that closes its doors for the week of the festival.

“We wouldn’t be able to help the customers the way we should, and they wouldn’t be able to park,” explained Assistant Manager Jaime Paddack. “It’s just craziness all week.”

She said they find they just can’t compete with the booths and vendors on Franklin Street.

Instead, they keep deliveries going and lend the parking lot to a local church, which charges for parking to help fund their mission and youth groups.

Paddack said she and her coworkers take advantage of having no customers by deep cleaning the restaurant.

She said they still keep plenty busy, making their famous stromboli for a local church’s booth.

“Getting a hundred halves [of stromboli] is crazy,” she said. “Usually the first couple of days, it’s like every thirty minutes. They’re selling them like hotcakes.”

Other businesses change their approaches as well.

Damsel Brew Pub told 14 News they close their kitchen and stop serving food all week.

