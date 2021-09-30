Evansville brothers open bookstore downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new bookstore is set to open Friday in downtown Evansville, designed with the community in mind.

Just east of Fifth Street is where you can find brothers Adam and Sam Morris.

“We are real brothers,” says Adam. “That seems to be something people ask us. ‘Are you really brothers?’”

They are also really the co-founders of Your Brother’s Bookstore, which is set to officially open to the public Friday morning.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville’s Wine Walk returns for first time in two years]

Born and raised in Evansville, Adam and Sam left town for something bigger. Adam went off to New York City, and Sam joined the Air Force.

“I was all over the place,” says Sam. “California, Texas, Georgia.”

Throughout their years on the road, they each made pitstops at little independent bookstores along the way.

“Having so many stories and alternate realities and escapes, if you will,” says Adam, “being surrounded by all of those outlets is just something I found inspiring and homey.”

As life would have it, both brothers eventually made their way back home to Evansville.

“Whenever we came back here,” says Sam, “we kind of just decided to make the bookstore that we wanted to live in. The kind of place when you can go be cozy and sit and chat and know your booksellers’ names. We will be able to know our customers and what they like and give them their next recommendation, and it will always be The Princess Bride.”

With backgrounds in business, and buying and selling books, Adam and Sam say they are excited to serve local readers.

“We can say, ‘Hey, you should read this,’” says Adam, “and people will, because we say so!”

Adam and Sam say they hope their store will enhance what downtown already has to offer.

“We are also on, what we call, the pilgrimage between the Children’s Museum and Lic’s,” says Sam, “which every parent walks every time to come to either of them. So, we made sure we had a pretty good children’s section. We are pretty proud of that actually, of our children’s section. It turned out really cool.”

Both brothers say they are working with community partners for events, like art and gaming.

“Your Brother’s Bookstore” officially opens Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m.

Adam and Sam say they plan to host an opening “celebration” with the community sometime after the Fall Festival.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.