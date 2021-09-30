Birthday Club
Dubois Co. holding drive-thru flu clinic Thurs. morning

(WBRC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A drive-thru flu clinic is available for anyone 12 and up in Dubois County.

The health department says it’s happening in their newly constructed drive-thru on South Saint Charles Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Anyone under the age of 12 is asked to come inside the health department to receive their flu shot.

Health officials are asking the public to have your ID and insurance cards available at the time of your shot.

They say the flu shot is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private health insurances.

The next drive-thru clinic will be Wednesday, October 6.

