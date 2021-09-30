CVB awards bid for new turf at Deaconess Sports Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau made moves Thursday to advance a project at Deaconess Sports Park.

Empire Contractors won the bid to install eight turf infields at the park.

Officials say the installation will open the door for them to be able to host more types of tournaments.

The new turf fields will also allow them to dodge weather issues.

“Its’ all about economic impact for our region as well. We’re looking to add the synthetic fields so we can grow our tournaments, for our hotel rooms, and have a broader impact on this market place overall,” said CVB President and CEO Jim Wood.

The project is expected to start in early November and wrap up in early March.

