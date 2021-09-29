Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 66 last night. It happened just before 7:30 near Detroy Road.
Military leaders will be back on Capitol Hill today as testimonies over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan continues.
Owensboro police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting last night. The victim says a group of people stole his car before shooting him.
With less than a week to the Fall Festival, we’re learning new details about the booths you will and won’t see, plus updates about this year’s half-pot.
