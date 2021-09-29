Birthday Club
Wednesday marks National Coffee Day

Donut Bank celebrates with free coffee with a purchase
(Storyblocks)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is National Coffee Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, coffee has been around since the 15th century.

Back then, Yemen monks prepared their coffee much like we do today.

Now, more than 50 countries around the world grow coffee.

Donut Bank is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving out a free 16 oz. coffee with a purchase.

You’ll need to get it early though. It only lasts until noon.

That includes their signature brewed coffee and ice brew coffee.

