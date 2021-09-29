WATCH: Indiana health officials giving COVID update

INDIANA (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana State Department of Health will be providing a COVID update today.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 30,804 cases, 453 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,870 cases, 125 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,819 cases, 179 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,568 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,646 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,241 cases, 107 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,239 cases, 37 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,146 cases, 41 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.