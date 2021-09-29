Birthday Club
WATCH: Indiana health officials giving COVID update

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana State Department of Health will be providing a COVID update today.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 30,804 cases, 453 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 7,870 cases, 125 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 10,819 cases, 179 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,568 cases, 53 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,646 cases, 41 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,241 cases, 107 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,239 cases, 37 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,146 cases, 41 deaths

