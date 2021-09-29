Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Warm through Friday, rain returns for the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Wednesday as temps vaulted into the upper 80s. We will hang onto the sunshine and warm temps through Friday, with daily highs in the low to middle 80s. A weather system will move in from the west over the weekend and will spread showers and thunderstorms across the area by Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Some thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Rain chances should ease by the start of next week. Temps will drop back into the 70s for much of next week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway reopened after fatal car crash
Name released of motorcycle driver killed in Vanderburgh Co. crash
Schnucks announces new hours at stores
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
More booths opt out of Fall Festival; half pot info announced
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Beshear, Ford officials announce plans for new battery plant

Latest News

Summer In Late September
14 First Alert 9/29
14 First Alert 9/29
14 First Alert 9/29
14 First Alert 9/29
9/28 14 First Alert 10pm
9/28 14 First Alert 10pm