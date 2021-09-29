Warm through Friday, rain returns for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Wednesday as temps vaulted into the upper 80s. We will hang onto the sunshine and warm temps through Friday, with daily highs in the low to middle 80s. A weather system will move in from the west over the weekend and will spread showers and thunderstorms across the area by Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Some thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Rain chances should ease by the start of next week. Temps will drop back into the 70s for much of next week.

