UE women’s basketball program begins a new era

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The UE Women’s Basketball team held their first official practice Tuesday afternoon.

Over the past few seasons, the story line has been rocky - as the 2007-08 Aces squad saw their last winning season. But they’re beginning a new fast paced era under head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells.

For Scherr-Wells’ first season, Abby Feit returns as last year’s leader in points and rebounds per game, and all-conference honorable mention, as well as senior point guard Anna Newman.

Scherr-Wells also brought in new players who she says have already found a rhythm with the veteran Aces.

“The transition couldn’t have gone smoother at this stage. They’ve been so bought in, and they’ve jumped in with two feet, and they’re so coachable. So, from where we started this summer and watching how much they’ve improved and really grasped what we’re trying to do here. I’m excited for our fans to see them play this season, I think it’s going to look like a completely different team,” Scherr-Wells said.

Newman also acknowledged positive change she has seen in comparison to last year’s season.

“Everything has been different in a good way. Just using more of the strengths that our team has to win games,” Newman said.

Feit says she believes picking up momentum early in the season will be a big contribution to the team’s potential success.

“Having early momentum will be really important for us. Hopefully we can win most of our non-conference games heading into the tough Missouri Valley Conference. But definitely getting a crowd back in there will be nice,” Feit said.

The women’s team will begin their season with a game against Austin Peay on Nov. 9 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

