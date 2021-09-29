Traffic Alert: Fatal car crash on Hwy 66

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All westbound lanes have been closed between Mesker Park Drive and Hwy 65 due to a car crash.

The crash happened at Hwy 66 westbound at Detroy Road.

In a social media post, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the lanes will be closed for a significant period of time.

CRASH - Hwy 66 westbound at Detroy Rd. All westbound lanes between Mesker Park Dr and Hwy 65 will be closed for a significant period of time. pic.twitter.com/SQI6SX8syI — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 29, 2021

Dispatch confirms the call came in around 7:25 p.m., and the coroner has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

