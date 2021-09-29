Traffic Alert: Fatal car crash on Hwy 66
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All westbound lanes have been closed between Mesker Park Drive and Hwy 65 due to a car crash.
The crash happened at Hwy 66 westbound at Detroy Road.
In a social media post, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the lanes will be closed for a significant period of time.
CRASH - Hwy 66 westbound at Detroy Rd. All westbound lanes between Mesker Park Dr and Hwy 65 will be closed for a significant period of time. pic.twitter.com/SQI6SX8syI— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 29, 2021
Dispatch confirms the call came in around 7:25 p.m., and the coroner has been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
