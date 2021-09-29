Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Fatal car crash on Hwy 66

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All westbound lanes have been closed between Mesker Park Drive and Hwy 65 due to a car crash.

The crash happened at Hwy 66 westbound at Detroy Road.

In a social media post, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the lanes will be closed for a significant period of time.

Dispatch confirms the call came in around 7:25 p.m., and the coroner has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks announces new hours at stores
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty
Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty
Roca Bar North
Roca Bar North closing
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family

Latest News

Bridge deck work to start on US 41 in Hopkins Co.
Traffic Alert: Temporary diversion slated on Spottsville Bridge beginning Monday
Temporary diversion slated on Spottsville Bridge beginning Monday
Temporary diversion slated on Spottsville Bridge beginning Monday
Temporary diversion slated on Spottsville Bridge beginning Monday
KSP: Driver killed following two-vehicle collision in Greenville
KSP: Driver killed following two-vehicle collision in Greenville