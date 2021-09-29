‘Tox-Away Day’ being held this weekend at Civic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County is holding a household hazardous waste collection day this weekend.

“Tox-Away Day” will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.

Officials say the program is sponsored by the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District.

It offers Vanderburgh County households a safe way to dispose of hazardous waste.

Officials say residents can bring the following materials.

Used motor oil

Gasoline

Antifreeze

Aerosol cans

Solvents and thinners

Oil-based paint

pharmaceuticals

Mercury-containing items like thermometers and fluorescent bulbs

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.