‘Tox-Away Day’ being held this weekend at Civic Center

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County is holding a household hazardous waste collection day this weekend.

“Tox-Away Day” will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.

Officials say the program is sponsored by the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District.

It offers Vanderburgh County households a safe way to dispose of hazardous waste.

Officials say residents can bring the following materials.

  • Used motor oil
  • Gasoline
  • Antifreeze
  • Aerosol cans
  • Solvents and thinners
  • Oil-based paint
  • pharmaceuticals
  • Mercury-containing items like thermometers and fluorescent bulbs

