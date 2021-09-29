‘Tox-Away Day’ being held this weekend at Civic Center
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County is holding a household hazardous waste collection day this weekend.
“Tox-Away Day” will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.
Officials say the program is sponsored by the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District.
It offers Vanderburgh County households a safe way to dispose of hazardous waste.
Officials say residents can bring the following materials.
- Used motor oil
- Gasoline
- Antifreeze
- Aerosol cans
- Solvents and thinners
- Oil-based paint
- pharmaceuticals
- Mercury-containing items like thermometers and fluorescent bulbs
