Summer In Late September

9/28 14 First Alert 10pm
9/28 14 First Alert 10pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer-like weather in late September continues as high pressure continues to dominate. Mostly sunny and continued warm as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday, becoming partly sunny with a 10% chance of afternoon showers. High temps will remain above normal in the mid-80s.

Friday, mostly sunny then partly sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

