Summer In Late September

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer-like weather in late September continues as high pressure continues to dominate. Mostly sunny and continued warm as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday, becoming partly sunny with a 10% chance of afternoon showers. High temps will remain above normal in the mid-80s.

Friday, mostly sunny then partly sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s behind southerly winds.

