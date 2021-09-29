Birthday Club
Sheriff’s Office: 2-year-old dies days after being found in pool

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a two-year-old boy after they were called to a possible drowning last week.

Authorities say they responded to a home in the Strawberry Hill subdivision in Northern Vanderburgh County on September 24 around 1 p.m.

According to a press release, the child’s father found him in an above-ground pool in the backyard. The father told authorities that he checked on his son about five minutes before.

Officials say the child apparently exited the back of the home and walked into the pool from the deck.

They say the father performed CPR on the boy until medics arrived and a pulse was restored.

The child was taken to the hospital and put on life support.

However, authorities say despite all efforts, it was determined the child couldn’t survive and was taken off life support Wednesday.

An autopsy will be performed on the child’s body.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.

