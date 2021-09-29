Preparations underway for 100th Fall Festival in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After missing last year for COVID-19, preparations for the 2021 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival are now underway.

People are hard at work, making the festival take shape.

The West Side Nut Club is set to bring the tradition back after two years away.

”It’s just a lot of fun, a lot of good memories, a hundred years of memories, so we’re excited to continue that again this year,” Ryan Beck, West Side Nut Club publicity chairman said.

It hasn’t been easy though. Event organizers say about 27 food booths that usually come to the festival decided not to come this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

”Honestly it’s a mixed bag of emotions, you know what I mean, with COVID there are some legitimate concerns and we respect that,” Beck said, “but we are excited to have everyone come down.”

The club says they’ll hold those vendors’ spots for next year, and they want people to know there will still be plenty of good food.

”We’ll have approximately a hundred, a little over a hundred food booths,” Beck said. “Anything that’s fried, it’ll be down here. This is a week that cholesterol doesn’t matter.”

For those who just can’t wait until Monday when the festival begins, then don’t worry - Kiddie Day starts on Sunday.

The rides for little kids will be up and running and the Nut Club will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers as well, but people will have to wait for the rest of the rides and food booths.

The Nut Club says despite how much fun the festival brings, it’s about more than just fun. Local non-profits use the festival as a way to raise money, and they felt the effects of not having the festival last year.

”We heard a lot of the non-profits, especially the food booths last year, really struggled,” Beck said. “This is their main, if not their only, source of fundraising for the entire year; so not having the Fall Festival last year really put some straps on them financially.”

The club is excited not only to reconnect with all the people they see at the festival, but also to reconnect with the tradition itself.

Wrist bands that guests need for the rides are already for sale at Donut Bank, Old National Bank and Schnuck’s. Half Pot tickets will also be sold starting Monday.

The club says some food booths are struggling to find people to help man the booths, so they say if you’re a part of a club or church that will have a booth at the festival, you should think about volunteering.

