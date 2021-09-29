Police investigating Owensboro shooting that left 1 man injuried
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a shooting.
It happened just after 9 Tuesday night in the area of Gardenside and West Ninth Street.
When authorities arrived, they say they found a man with a single gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim says a group of people stole his vehicle and shot him.
We’re told the man was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call OPD or Crime Stoppers.
