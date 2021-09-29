Birthday Club
KWC changes mask rules due to high vaccination rate on campus

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Kentucky Wesleyan say the mask mandate is lifted across campus for students, faculty, staff who are vaccinated.

Professors do still have the prerogative to require them in class if they wish to do so.

The mandate was put into place back in August.

KWC officials are asking students to still wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

Students, Faculty, Staff that are not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask.

Back in June, Kentucky Wesleyan College announced it is requiring all faculty and staff who work on campus to get vaccinated.

College President, Dr. Tom Mitzel says 79% of the student body and 92% of the faculty and staff have been vaccinated.

