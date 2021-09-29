Birthday Club
Indiana National Guard accepting donations for Afghanistan refugees

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s National Guard is still accepting donations to help support the 6,000 Afghan evacuees sheltered at Camp Atterbury

Officials say they mostly need new clothing in their original packaging, like pants, shirts and jackets, of all sizes. They also need liquid baby formula.

Dropoff boxes have been set up at Evansville’s National Guard recruiting office on East Division Street.

