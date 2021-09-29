Henderson seeing increase in vaccinations after first week of gift card program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson saw an increase in vaccinations after finishing its first week of a new program offering $100 gift cards to people who get the Covid vaccine.

If you’re at a pharmacy in Henderson, of course you can get prescriptions filled or buy medicine, but if you’re a Henderson resident, you can also make a little money, just by getting the vaccine.

The city of Henderson is giving away $100 gift cards to anyone who gets the vaccine at participating locations by October 22.

City officials think this could be a way to appeal to people who aren’t sure about being vaccinated.

Public Information Officer, Donna Stinnett said, ”There’s a fine balance to find between encouragement, and just being kind of heavy-handed with it so we’re trying to thread that needle.”

The city is running the program through three pharmacies and one Henderson clinic. One of the pharmacies says they’ve only given about ten vaccines in the past week, while another says they’ve given 15 to 20 more than their average.

They say they understand that people with their minds made up probably won’t be the ones the program appeals to.

Owner of Butler Apothecary, Chris Butler said, ”It’s more or less for the fence sitters, for somebody who wasn’t so sure that they were wanted to do it, if this was the boost that they needed but any vaccine given is a good vaccine so I mean we’ll take it where we can get it.”

The city is only giving the gift cards to people who are fully vaccinated, so if you get the Pfizer or Moderna shots, you will only get the money after your second dose. This is pushing some local pharmacies to stock the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which only requires one dose, so people can get the shot and the money in one trip.

Since their job keeps them in contact with sick people, pharmacy owners say it’s been hard on them to see people refusing to get the vaccine.

Owner of T&T Drugs, John Marshall said, ”It’s awful, it’s awful. It’s absolutely the worst feeling, and when I can’t convince somebody that it’s the best thing for them, but, you know, people have to make up their own mind.”

That refusal has a price.

Marshall continued, ”I’ve lost so many customers and friends. It’s awful, it’s absolutely awful. Now a lot of that was before the vaccine came out, so now the vaccine’s here and I’m still losing them and they’re just adamant that it’s not the best thing for them but I’m convinced it is. It’s the best thing for them.”

Henderson is prepared to give 1,000 gift cards before the end of the program. If you get a two-dose vaccine, you only need to have the first shot before that date to qualify for the money once you’re fully vaccinated.

