Henderson Commission approves contracts for sports complex, safety officer, and water feature

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, and accepted some important contracts.

One of them is a contract with a design firm for the new Sports Complex.

The $278,600 contract with VPS Architecture of Evansville is for the design of all fields and field lighting, concession stands and restrooms for the complex located off Airline Road.

A separate contract for an indoor sports multi-purpose facility was awarded previously to Skinner Design Associates of Henderson.

The commission also approved a new position in the Henderson Police Department for a public safety officer, which is a civilian, non-hazardous position.

Officials say the goal is to help alleviate some of the staffing challenges and workload of police officers by reassigning duties as allowed by state law to a public safety officer.

They also approved a $395,000 contract with Harrell-Fish Inc. of Evansville for work on the Riverfront Water Feature.

The work includes replacement of piping and mechanical systems.

The water feature was shut down earlier than usual this season so the work could begin.

