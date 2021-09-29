Evansville standoff suspect expected to make first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson man involved in a standoff in Evansville is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Cassidy Fenwick is accused of shooting a man in the foot in a home on Hasley Avenue on Saturday.

Cassidy Fenwick. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Four children were evacuated from the home.

Deputies say Fenwick finally surrender after a three-hour standoff.

He’s facing several charges, including battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing a loaded firearm and criminal recklessness.

He’s being held without bond.

We’ll have an update after Fenwick’s hearing this afternoon.

