Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville standoff suspect expected to make first court appearance

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson man involved in a standoff in Evansville is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

[Vanderburgh Co. deputies arrest man following three-hour standoff]

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Cassidy Fenwick is accused of shooting a man in the foot in a home on Hasley Avenue on Saturday.

Cassidy Fenwick.
Cassidy Fenwick.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Four children were evacuated from the home.

Deputies say Fenwick finally surrender after a three-hour standoff.

He’s facing several charges, including battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing a loaded firearm and criminal recklessness.

He’s being held without bond.

We’ll have an update after Fenwick’s hearing this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks announces new hours at stores
Highway reopened after fatal car crash
Highway reopened after fatal car crash
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
Car hits utility pole sending two people to the hospital
More booths opt out of Fall Festival; half pot info announced
More booths opt out of Fall Festival; half pot info announced
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family
Migrant family finds refuge with Evansville family

Latest News

Police investigating Owensboro shooting that left 1 man injured
Implosions set for former Paradise plant in Muhlenberg Co.
Implosions set for former Paradise plant in Muhlenberg Co.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/29
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Implosions set for former Paradise plant in Muhlenberg Co.
Implosions set for former Paradise plant in Muhlenberg Co.