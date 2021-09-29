Birthday Club
Evansville offering fall festival shuttle

METS terminal
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville will offer Fall Festival shuttles for lunch and evening.

The lunch time shuttle service to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is from 11:00 a.m. thru 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 4th, through Friday, October 8th.

The standard bus fare applies for all passengers.

City officials say 11:00 a.m. thru 2:00 p.m. each day, every half hour the shuttle will pick up/drop off from the Westside C.K. Newsome Community Center on the “back 40″ parking lot, then at the Civic Center, at the exit of the parking lot at Ninth St., and near the flagpoles on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The shuttle will pick up/ drop off at the Temporary Bus Stop corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave. on the quarter hour, with the first drop off at 11:15 a.m. the last departure is at 1:45 p.m.

The first departure for the “evening express” is at 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The last departure is 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

It departs from the Downtown Transfer Terminal at the Lynch Road boarding area.

Pick up and drop off will be at the temporary bus stop on the corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave.

