Evansville non-profit raising money for service dogs for two veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two local veterans are in need of service dogs, and an Evansville non-profit is trying to make it happen.

Battle Ground 22 is an Evansville-based non-profit organization dedicated to helping military veterans and first responders. The group’s latest mission is to provide service dogs to two veterans.

Greg Peete, the founder and director, says that service dogs help veterans cope with PTSD.

“A service dog is like a kid,” Peete said. “I mean it really is because now you have somebody that is dependent 100% on you, and you have to keep them alive. And in return, they will do everything for you to keep you alive.”

Peete, who served in the army for ten years, explains that service dogs help veterans develop a routine.

“My dog was the reason why I got up every morning,” Peete said. “He would come in, and I would have to see him. I would have to take him out to use the restroom. I’d have to take them on a walk. He made me get up and start moving around.”

The non-profit posted the fundraiser on Facebook and PayPal. The group has already received more than $800 worth of donations on Facebook. But Peete says they will need much more than that.

“These dogs cost anywhere between $15,000 to $20,000 fully trained,” Peete said.

The cost includes travel expenditures so the veteran can meet the dog beforehand.

Peete says even if they do not meet their goal, he will not let this project fail.

“If that means taking out a small personal loan and paying it out of our own pocket, that’s what we’re gonna have to do,” Peete said.

Peete says he is grateful to the community for all of the support thus far.

“There’s a lot of people that I know in the Vanderburgh county area that really have a passion for veterans,” Peete said. “And we were seeing that it kept getting shared.”

If you have any questions about donating, you can reach Peete here.

