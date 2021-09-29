Birthday Club
Affordable housing projects make headway in Evansville

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Not one, two, three, but four celebrations of new affordable housing in Evansville.

Memorial Community Development Corporation has finished two homes, broken ground on a 10-home development and has finished 24 of 50 apartments in a complex.

The Torain family got to walk into their new home Wednesday.

“Oh my gosh, it’s the perfect timing for us,” Taneasha Torain said. “It’s the perfect timing, bringing a new baby into the world and a new home, you think about it and it’s a lot, but hey - we’re blessed.”

Kelley Coures with Evansville’s Metropolitan Development says this gives families a chance to put money into something that pays back.

“The only way to accumulate any sort of wealth and equity is through home ownership,” Coures said. “That’s the reason these projects are important, to take a family who’s living in a sub-standard rental unit now, maybe has a terrible cost burden where more than half of their income is going for housing. Move them into an affordable housing unit so they can start accumulating some money.”

Coures says the goal is to rebuild neighborhoods, and have a part in rebuilding the country’s middle class.

“Improving people’s lives should be everyone in government’s North Star,” Coures said. “It should be all our North Star, so doing things like this is a great way to ceremonialize and symbolize the effort to improve people’s lives and improve our neighborhoods.”

“Me and my family are really excited,” Torain said.

