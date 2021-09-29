$40k check from city of Evansville intercepted, according to Mayor’s Office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville officials confirm that $40,000 in city money was snatched away while heading to its destination.

According to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Office, this check was supposed to go to Thyssenkrupp Elevators for work at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

The Mayor’s Office says the elevator company has been paid, so this issue won’t change any opening plans for the aquatic center on Friday.

We are working to learn more about where that money landed and will bring you the latest.

