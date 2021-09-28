Week 6 Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Week 6 of Touchdown Live was a good one, this past Friday night, with some great games and great individual performances. With that, it’s time to announce, our Azzip Player of the Week nominees.

Player number one for you to vote on, is Apollo quarterback, Christian Combs. The Eagles’ signal-caller completed 16 of 21 passes for 212 yards, and he also threw 3 touchdowns, as AHS, won a wild, 56-49 thriller, over McCracken County.

Our second nominee, is South Spencer two-way star, Rylan Davis. Davis plays tailback and defensive back, and on offense, he toted the rock, 23 times, for 81 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 7 solo tackles and one huge interception in the 4th quarter, that helped seal the Rebels’ 13-7 win over Forest Park.

Our third nominee for you to vote on, is Castle wide receiver, Weston Aigner. With fellow wide-out Evan Pritchard lost for the season due to injury, Aigner stepped up big-time, hauling in 8 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns, in the Knights’ 53-21 win over Reitz.

Our final nominee is Gibson Southern quarterback, Brady Allen. The Purdue commit had another incredibly efficient night thru the air, completing 12 out of his 14 passes, for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns, in the Titans’ 42-3 victory over Heritage Hills.

Just download the 14 sports app, click on player of the week in the drop-down menu on the left, and vote as many times as you want. Voting is open now until Thursday at 7 p.m., only on the app. The winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

