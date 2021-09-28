Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Commissioners vote on expanded broadband project

(Pexels.com)
By Brady Williams and Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT
VANDERBUGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners have voted on a proposal by AT&T to provide broadband internet in underserved areas that include 20,000 potential customers.

It would be in the northern and western parts of the county.

The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the “RFP” (request for proposal) presented by AT&T.

Click here for full details on the project.

The entire project will cost $39.6 million. Under the proposal, the county will pay $9.9 million, which is 25 percent.

They say the money for the project will come from the Federal Rescue Plan Act.

Indiana launches new internet connectivity program

Brady Williams is working on this story. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

