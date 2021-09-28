Vaccine and testing clinic set this weekend in Evansville

INDIANA (WFIE) - A COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic will be held this weekend in Evansville.

Health officials say it’s at the CK Newsome Center Friday and Saturday, October 1and 2, from noon to 8 p.m.

The state health department strike team is able to test 300 people each day.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to anyone over the age of 12.

The Indiana State Department of Health will release new COVID-19 case totals later Tuesday.

Dashboards are now being updated around 4 p.m. Central, instead of 11 a.m.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 30,740 cases, 451 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,823 cases, 124 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,793 cases, 179 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,563 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,643 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,233 cases, 107 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,230 cases, 37 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,140 cases, 41 deaths

