Vaccine and testing clinic set this weekend in Evansville
INDIANA (WFIE) - A COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic will be held this weekend in Evansville.
Health officials say it’s at the CK Newsome Center Friday and Saturday, October 1and 2, from noon to 8 p.m.
The state health department strike team is able to test 300 people each day.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to anyone over the age of 12.
The Indiana State Department of Health will release new COVID-19 case totals later Tuesday.
Dashboards are now being updated around 4 p.m. Central, instead of 11 a.m.
Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 30,740 cases, 451 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 7,823 cases, 124 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 10,793 cases, 179 deaths
- Perry Co. - 2,563 cases, 53 deaths
- Posey Co. - 3,643 cases, 41 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 6,233 cases, 107 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 3,230 cases, 37 deaths
- Pike Co. - 2,140 cases, 41 deaths
