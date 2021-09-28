Unseasonably warm through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Plenty of sunshine and a light south breeze kept temps in the mid 80s on Tuesday afternoon. We will likely have highs in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the work week. Normal highs for this time of year are around 77. Mainly dry again on Wednesday. By Thursday, a weak cold front will meander our way and may kick up a few scattered showers. Spotty showers possible again on Friday. Over the weekend, we will have a better chance of more widespread rainfall. Highs will ease into the mid to upper 70s from Friday through the first half of next week. Overnight lows will stop in the middle 60s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.