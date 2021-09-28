UE men’s basketball looks to build off comeback season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last season, the Missouri Valley Conference saw one of the top turnarounds in conference history, as the Aces men made a 7-game improvement to clinch one of the top six seeds.

Tuesday marked the first official practice as the Aces head into the 2021-22 season stronger and more experienced, with impressive veteran returners like senior guard Shamar Givance.

“We’re the only ones who believed in ourselves to prove where we’re at now,” Givance said. “So, all you can do is live up from there and keep going.”

Head Coach Todd Lickliter said the focus now is to apply that expertise on the court. Four-of-five starters from last season return with goals to build off their momentum and find a consistent rhythm. With practice officially underway, the emphasis is on team development as six newcomers joined the Aces family.

Freshman forward Blake Sisley joined the Aces program after advancing to the IHSAA boys 3A regional semifinals with Heritage Hills in March. With fewer pandemic restrictions during summer workouts, Sisley quickly felt the camaraderie on the team.

”All the guys that have come back, they’re grabbing us younger guys in practice, buddying up with us, showing us how to do things right,” Sisley said. “It’s really helped. You can definitely tell there’s a leadership presence in the gym.”

The Aces will begin their season with a game against Mount St. Joseph on Oct. 30 at the Ford Center.

