Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - The Texas camp where thousands of Haitian refugees were living under a bridge is now closed. Most families were flown back to their original countries, but one family found their way to Evansville.

Top US military leaders will be questioned on Afghanistan today. It’s the first time they will appear before congress since the full withdrawal of US troops.

The man accused of shooting a Posey County Sheriff’s deputy was in court yesterday. The judge issued a no-contact order with Wiltshire and any of the victims involved. Meanwhile, the deputy is still in the hospital.

The University of Southern Indiana is contemplating a move up to NCAA Division I.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty
Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty
Roca Bar North
Roca Bar North closing
Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a hit and run in Evansville.
Evansville police looking for man reportedly involved in hit & run
Prayer service and candlelight vigil held for Deputy Brian Hicks
Prayer service and candlelight vigil held for Deputy Bryan Hicks
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/28
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/28
K.K.'s Hair Today hosts Cut-a-thon for Autism Awareness Month
Cut-a-thon event raises money for Autism Awareness Month
City council approves Habitat for Humanity house grant
City council approves Habitat for Humanity house grant
K.K.'s Hair Today hosts Cut-a-thon for Autism Awareness Month
K.K.'s Hair Today hosts Cut-a-thon for Autism Awareness Month