Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The Texas camp where thousands of Haitian refugees were living under a bridge is now closed. Most families were flown back to their original countries, but one family found their way to Evansville.

Top US military leaders will be questioned on Afghanistan today. It’s the first time they will appear before congress since the full withdrawal of US troops.

The man accused of shooting a Posey County Sheriff’s deputy was in court yesterday. The judge issued a no-contact order with Wiltshire and any of the victims involved. Meanwhile, the deputy is still in the hospital.

The University of Southern Indiana is contemplating a move up to NCAA Division I.

