Schnucks announces new hours at stores

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New hours are coming to Schnucks grocery stores.

Starting next Monday, most stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Right now, they close at 10.

Officials say the updated hours are in response to the challenging labor market.

They also plan to extend holiday closures.

All Schnucks will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day and the day after.

