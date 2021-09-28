Owensboro H.S. carpentry students selling picnic tables

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School students are selling picnic tables to raise money for their carpentry program.

Students from OHS spend about an hour every day learning carpentry.

They’re using those skills to build the picnic tables, which will be sold for $150 dollars.

All that money goes to buy materials for the students.

“If they don’t become a carpenter or work in the construction field, there’s a lot of hands-on things they can do either for themselves when they get out and own their own home. They can do some things,” said carpentry instructor Gary Hanan.

If you’re interested in a picnic table, you can reach out to Mr. Hanan.

