No foul play suspected in inmate death at Vanderburgh Co. Jail

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Vanderburgh County Jail, although no foul play is suspected.

Deputies say the inmate was found unresponsive around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

They say a confinement officer assigned to the housing unit was doing routine cell checks.

Staff began CPR, and emergency crews were called in. After about 30 minutes, resuscitation efforts were stopped.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the coroner. A name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

